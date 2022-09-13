Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Tops $21.82 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00012458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $874,713.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00815153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015711 BTC.
About Hydra
Hydra’s total supply is 20,484,984 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org.
Hydra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.
