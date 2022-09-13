Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Icanic Brands Price Performance
ICNAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 6,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,560. Icanic Brands has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
About Icanic Brands
