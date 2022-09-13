Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.92% of Icosavax worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the fourth quarter worth about $62,920,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Icosavax by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 662,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 294,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $46,592.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $46,592.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $61,997.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,519 shares of company stock valued at $168,192. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ICVX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Icosavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.