Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares during the quarter. Identiv makes up approximately 2.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.09% of Identiv worth $32,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Identiv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after buying an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 136,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Identiv by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of INVE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,077. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $302.31 million, a PE ratio of -150.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Identiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.