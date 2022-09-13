IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 619.6% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Price Performance
Shares of IGEN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 1,725,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,999. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
