IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 619.6% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

Shares of IGEN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 1,725,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,999. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

