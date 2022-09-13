II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.00

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

II-VI Stock Performance

IIVIP stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.50. 20,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.50. II-VI has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $305.30.

Institutional Trading of II-VI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

