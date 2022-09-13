Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Purchased by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Immunocore accounts for about 1.9% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.82% of Immunocore worth $76,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,514 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

IMCR stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,098. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

