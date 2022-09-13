Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

IMCR opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $61.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 49.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immunocore by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 364,941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 58.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Immunocore by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

