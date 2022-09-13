ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 215,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 158,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 152,368 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 330,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,909 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

