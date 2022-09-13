Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Sold by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Immunome comprises 1.1% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 6.53% of Immunome worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.19. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

