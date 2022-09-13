Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Market Cap Tops $35.47 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020883 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.