Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.65

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ISMAY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Indra Sistemas Announces Dividend

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.