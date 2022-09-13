Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in August

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at about $8,089,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth about $1,490,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth about $993,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth about $4,473,000.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions II alerts:

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

Shares of ITAQ stock remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.