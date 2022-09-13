InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 35.7 %

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

