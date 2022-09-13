InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 35.7 %
InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
See Also
