Innova (INN) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $172,493.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

