Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Sells 22,191 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $23,940.00.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 155,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,113. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

