Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells 1,429,959 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amcor Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 137,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

