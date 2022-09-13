Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Software Trading Down 3.9 %

American Software stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $531.79 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.85.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,953,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

