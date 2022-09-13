Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Avalara Price Performance
NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,406. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $190.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Avalara
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 58.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 79.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Avalara by 13.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalara (AVLR)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.