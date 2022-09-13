Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,406. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $190.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 58.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 79.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Avalara by 13.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

