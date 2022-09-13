Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CEO Sells 39,403 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 9th, Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 4.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.29. 3,145,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

