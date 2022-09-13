Insider Selling: Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guild Trading Up 3.7 %

GHLD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $758.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guild by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Guild by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

