Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$15,540.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$15,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$385,542.96.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE:K opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.66. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5411739 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.14.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.