Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Director Sells 426,304 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04.

Matterport Stock Down 5.5 %

MTTR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 3,437,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,289. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

