Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells 19,630 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NMI Stock Performance
Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 498,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,661. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
