Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells 19,630 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 498,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,661. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

