Insider Selling: Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) Insider Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY – Get Rating) insider Otto Buttula sold 5,000,000 shares of Rhythm Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.91), for a total transaction of A$6,500,000.00 ($4,545,454.55).
Otto Buttula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Otto Buttula 342,500 shares of Rhythm Biosciences stock.
Rhythm Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34.
Rhythm Biosciences Company Profile
Rhythm Biosciences Limited, a transformative diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing of medical diagnostics technology in Australia and internationally. It develops ColoSTAT, a blood test for the early detection of colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Parkville, Australia.
