INT (INT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $174,393.00

INT (INT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. INT has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $174,393.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00064861 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005381 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075853 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

