Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 10th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Intel comprises 4.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 155.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 725,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,936,000 after buying an additional 441,118 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 302.7% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. 1,955,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,068,884. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

