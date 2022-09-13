Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,362 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

