Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XENT remained flat at $28.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

