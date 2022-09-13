Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Varun Krishna Sells 7,438 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuit Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $19.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.41. 33,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.55. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 452,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $18,676,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $5,012,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11,168.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

