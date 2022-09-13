Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 86.7% in August

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADRE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $52.41.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.