Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 86.7% in August

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADRE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $52.41.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

