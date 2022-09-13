Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, an increase of 5,414.3% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.70.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 207,414 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,050 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period.

