Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, an increase of 5,414.3% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.70.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
