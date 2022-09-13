Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $26.11.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

