Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

OIA stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

