Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
OIA stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
