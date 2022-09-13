Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 714.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $30.23.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF
