Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 714.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 247,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

