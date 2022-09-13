Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 260,376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $8,813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 113,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 470,126 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,620 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

