Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
