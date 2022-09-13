Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.53

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 2891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

