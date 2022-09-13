Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 13th (ADTN, BIGG, CALX, CAS, CJR.B, CLFD, EMN, EXTR, MASI, NTST)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 13th:

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a $0.81 target price on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.50.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

