Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 13th (ADTN, BIGG, CALX, CAS, CJR.B, CLFD, EMN, EXTR, MASI, NTST)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 13th:

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a $0.81 target price on the stock.

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.50.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

