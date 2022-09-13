IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,979,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IO Biotech stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,538. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.