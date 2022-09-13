IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSML stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 110,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.

