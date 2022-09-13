iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

