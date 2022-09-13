iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Up 387.5% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTJ. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 381,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

