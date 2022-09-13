iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 5,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.