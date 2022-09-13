iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,968 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,686.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 898,782 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

