iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 129,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.