iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 108,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,468. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

