IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 494.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IX Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,455. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. IX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IX Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

