J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.82.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.5 %
SJM traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 999,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,024. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
