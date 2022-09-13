J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.5 %

SJM traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 999,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,024. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.