Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.