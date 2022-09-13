Japjit Tulsi Sells 50,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 3,437,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,289. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Matterport by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.