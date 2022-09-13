Japjit Tulsi Sells 50,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 3,437,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,289. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Matterport by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
